Three dogs fatally attacked a 56-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Oregon, deputies said.Deputies found Joseph Taylor Keeton losing a lot of blood at about 1:15 a.m. July 19 at the Juniper Ridge transient camp in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.Rescuers applied a tourniquet on the Bend man, performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, deputies said.Keeton was then taken to a hospital where he died. Deputies said he had been mauled by three pitbull-bullmastiff mixed dogs.The 38-year-old owner of the dogs cooperated with investigators and had the animals crated, deputies said. Bend is in Central Oregon about 165 miles southeast of Portland.