Aimed at children aged 10 to 15, the book features detailed illustrations and instructions on how to engage in both heterosexual and homosexual intercourse, as well as information on masturbation, male and female genitalia, and gender identity (including transgenderism) while downplaying virginity."Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out" is stocked in major Australian retailer Big W, bookseller Dymocks, and Target, and is authored by Dr. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, who hosts the ABC Radio podcast "Ladies, We Need to Talk."It is the fourth book in their "Welcome to" series, which has covered topics such as sexual consent and puberty.Yet Rachael Wong, CEO of Women's Forum Australia, was critical of the latest edition being made available to children." she wrote online In another Twitter post, she uploaded a video showing that the book was available in the children's section of retailer Dymocks, despite claims the title was only available to parents.Victorian Senator Ralph Babet called the book "sickening."Read more here...