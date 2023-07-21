Society's Child
Pushback forces major retailer to shelve graphic book on sex aimed at 10 to 15 year olds
Zero Hedge
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 02:40 UTC
"Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out" is stocked in major Australian retailer Big W, bookseller Dymocks, and Target, and is authored by Dr. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, who hosts the ABC Radio podcast "Ladies, We Need to Talk."
It is the fourth book in their "Welcome to" series, which has covered topics such as sexual consent and puberty.
Yet Rachael Wong, CEO of Women's Forum Australia, was critical of the latest edition being made available to children.
"Why is @BIGW selling this graphic sex guide for kids in Australia which includes how-tos for anal/oral sex, masturbation and heavily pushes gender ideology?" she wrote online.
In another Twitter post, she uploaded a video showing that the book was available in the children's section of retailer Dymocks, despite claims the title was only available to parents.
Victorian Senator Ralph Babet called the book "sickening."
"If you don't think there is a war on for the souls and minds of your children, well, you have not been paying attention," he wrote on Twitter.
"It's important that we push back against this type of garbage content. Otherwise, it will never end!"
Read more here...
Quote of the Day
One phenomenon all ponerogenic groups and associations have in common is the fact that their members lose (or have already lost) the capacity to perceive pathological individuals as such, interpreting their behavior in fascinated, heroic, or melodramatic ways.
