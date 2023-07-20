Here is a short analysis.
DEI = (on the face of it) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion.
What are these things?
They are words. And they are perverted, inverted, twisted words. They are Ministry of Truth constructions. Each word means the opposite of what it is meant to mean.
Let's take each one in turn.
- Diversity = Perverted Uniformity
- Equity = Perverted Partiality
- Inclusion = Perverted Exclusion
Why is 'equity' actually 'perverted partiality'? Because, as everyone knows, equity ≠ equality of opportunity. It is, officially, equality of outcome between different identity groups (as an aspiration): but it remains an aspiration. In practice, 'equity' is an extremely selective package of preferences, in favour of exaggerating the oppression of certain chosen marginalised communities and engaging in certain, usually very limited, interventions to suggest that one's corporation or university or other institution is so encouraging that a certain very limited number of talented members of minorities rise to their natural place, whereas, in fact, the entire thing is a stitch-up (in that some members of certain minorities are elevated beyond their actual desert) and a fig leaf (in that most other members of the same minorities remain exactly where they are, in ghettos).
Why is 'inclusion' actually 'perverted exclusion'? Because, as Nigel Farage has recently discovered, as soon as Coutts declared itself to be an 'inclusive institution' the first thing it did was 'de-bank' him. In other words, it was the opposite of what it claimed to be. It was actually an exclusive institution. Inclusion is a token like diversity and is used in exactly the same way. If one can tick a box called 'inclusion' (defined arbitrarily) then one can go about the business of being even more exclusive than usual: and, as we see, in a particularly nasty doubleuntruthful groupthinking way, which is all the worse because its exponents are wholly unaware of being hypocrites and closet totalitarians.
All of this is really just the latest version of Antichrist. Jesus condemned all this:
Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.If we replace MAC (mint anise cummin) with DIE then we have a perfect condemnation of the current Couttsian correctness. Our masters pay the tithe of DEI, and omit weightier matters of law, judgement, mercy and faith.
— Matthew 23
Dr. James Alexander is a Professor in the Department of Political Science at Bilkent University in Turkey.