Two people died, dozens more were injured and significant damage was caused when a massive storm hit Zagreb on Wednesday afternoon, July 19. Both victims were hit by falling trees.Emergency services were still restoring power to streets and buildings the following morning. Rivers of rainwater swept down the city's main street of Ilica and public transport was shut down on certain routes.Yesterday's events echoed the terrible storm almost exactly three years ago, when a firefighter died and many were trapped inside their own cars and apartments.