What is the Black Sea grain deal?

After Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed the safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports, global wheat prices have exponentially shot up.On Wednesday, wheat prices on the European stock exchange soared by nearlyto $284 per tonne. US wheat futures saw a jump of 8.5 per cent - the highest daily rise since the war broke out in February last year. Similarly,to four per cent.The immediate effect of the suspension is that. While the wheat remains stuck, the Russian side has started "deliberately targeting the grain deal infrastructure", according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Experts argue that the domino effect will be reflected in global inflation which had calmed down after a long time."Russia's decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world," said Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council., such as wheat and corn, and has played a significant role in the UN's food aid programmes.