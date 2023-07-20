© James Veysey/Rex/Shutterstock



Fast-track prosecutions

'Not proportionate or reasonable'

Exclusive: Data analysis shows people severely penalised for relatively minor infractions of coronavirus laws.More than 28,000 people in England and Wales have been convicted of breaches of Covid-19 regulations, despite the government's insistence that it never intended to criminalise people for minor infractions during the pandemic.The figures, which were obtained by the Guardian through analysis of data from the Ministry of Justice, are considerably higher than any previous estimate.The figures will add impetus to growing calls on the government to halt the criminal prosecutions. Penelope Gibbs, the director of the campaign group Transform Justice, said:The government said it intended to treat most breaches of Covid regulations as civil infractions, introducing fines to deter behaviour that could spread the virus, rather than criminalising people.Those statements appear at odds with the 28,000 convictions, which are understood to largely stem from people who initially received fixed-penalty notices.There were nearly 125,000 fixed-penalty notices issued in England and Wales during the pandemic, ranging from £50, such as that received by Boris Johnson for attending a party with 30 people while he was the prime minister, to fines of £10,000 given out to others for similar offences. Those that were paid went no further.But tens of thousands of contested or unpaid civil fines have culminated in fast-track prosecutions. They include an 18-year-old student who attended a party during a lockdown, a 35-year-old man who hosted family members on New Year's Eve and a 72-year-old woman who travelled back from Kenya without evidence of a negative Covid test.Bloodworth, a construction worker, was issued a fixed-penalty notice for £1,000, which he contested, hoping to explain his case at a hearing."Financially, Covid had hit everyone and this sentence was hanging over me, the family, the mortgage, everything," Bloodworth said.Expedited Covid prosecutions rely on the single justice procedure (SJP), a process designed to fast-track prosecutions that would otherwise clog up magistrates courts.The procedure begins when a letter is sent to a defendant, informing them about the prosecution and asking them to submit a plea. If they plead not guilty the case is treated as any other, with the defendant given an opportunity to contest their innocence in open court. However, if they plead guilty, or no plea is entered, potentially because of missed paperwork, the case is decided by a single magistrate without the defendant present.Allawy Mintefij, 47, a shop owner from Bradford, regularly travels to Turkey for his clothing business. During one such trip in mid-2021, Turkey was added to England's red list, meaning when he returned he could fly back only to certain airports. Confused, Mintefij boarded his previously booked return flight and arrived at Manchester - an airport not on the designated list - immediately breaking the new rules.Nearly two years later, Mintefij discovered that he had been fined and that his failure to pay had meant his case had gone before a magistrate under the SJP. Mintefij says he did not receive information about the fine or the letter explaining that he was being prosecuted and requesting a plea.Cases such as these are fuelling concerns that the complex bureaucracy around Covid enforcement is penalising tens of thousands of people.The Home Office said: "Individuals convicted for a Covid-related offence will generally not have their conviction recorded, as Covid offences were not specified in regulations as being recordable."Tim Newburn, a professor of criminology and social policy at the London School of Economics, said there was a case for suspending Covid prosecutions.The extent to which magistrate courts are still congested with Covid-related prosecutions is laid bare in other figures, obtained from a Guardian analysis of Courtsdesk, a commercial database of court registers.That analysis suggests that 700 cases went through magistrates courts in the past six months. Many had been waiting more than two years to hear the outcome of their case.Last month, 54 cases were heard across two days in Ealing magistrates court alone - including that of a 70-year-old who arrived from Jamaica last July without proof of a negative Covid test and a man in his 60s who had failed to book a hotel for self-isolation before arriving in the UK.A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the SJP helped to "deliver swifter justice while still being fair and transparent". They said the government was right to continue with the prosecutions in order to be fair to those whose cases were heard when the rules were still in force.