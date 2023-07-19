A Forest official was reportedly killed and three others injured in bear attack in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday.As per reports, 4 Forest officials had gone for patrolling in Bijakhaman forest under Komna range in the districtDuring patrolling, the bear first attacked Forester Gopal Mahanand and watcher Santosh Kumar Tundi. When two other staff, forest guard Sasadhar Sani and Sagar Thela, went to their rescue, they also faced the bear's wrath.On coming to know about the incident, the locals rushed to the forest and rescued the Forest officials. They also rushed them to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Komna. Later, they were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Nuapada as their condition deteriorated further.The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.It may be noted Ghanashyam Patel and his son Chayatu of Birunpadar village under Komna range had gone to the forest near their village on Sunday when they were attacked by the bear. While Ghanashyam died on the spot, Chayatu sustained critical injuries.