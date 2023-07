Threads reached 100 million sign-ups within just five days of launch, with Mark Zuckerberg celebrating every step of the way, but the actual usage of Meta's Twitter clone appears to have fallen off the proverbial cliff, data analysis has shown.Zuckerberg chose to launch Threads as an Instagram spinoff, prompting the photo platform's user base to register for the text app when it launched on July 6. The cross-promotion helped the new platform reach ten million users in just seven hours , with Zuckerberg excitedly live-posting the growth.Within a week, Threads made it to 150 million downloads globally, with India accounting for 33% of the new users and Brazil another 22%, according to Data.ai . Americans made up just 16% of downloads, with Mexico (8%) and Japan (5%) following suit.according to data from SensorTower.Even at its peak, on July 6, Threads had 85% lower user engagement than Instagram, and underperformed Twitter by 60% in the same metric, SensorTower analysts Abraham Yousef and Seema Shah told The Atlantic last week."I think there should be a public conversation app with 1 billion+ people on it," Zuckerberg boasted after the launch of Threads. He also said Meta would be "focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place.", with the added prospect of people losing their Instagram accounts if they get banned for Threads posts.Online data analysts have speculated thatFleeting user interest is not the only teething problem affecting Threads. Zuckerberg has already received a cease-and-desist letter from Twitter accusing him of plagiarizing their platform. On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee notified Zuckerberg that all of its subpoenas pertaining to Meta colluding with the government to censor people should be considered applicable to Threads as well.