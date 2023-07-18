© Getty



Millions of US military emails have been mistakenly sent to Mali, a Russian ally, because of a minor typing error.Emails intended for the US military's ".mil" domain have, for years, been sent to the west African country which ends with the ".ml" suffix.Some of the emails reportedly contained sensitive information such as passwords, medical records and the itineraries of top officers.The Pentagon said it had taken steps to address the issue., meaning "the risk is real and could be exploited by adversaries of the US".Mali's military government was due to take control of the domain on Monday.Mr Zuurbier has been approached for comment.But Steven Stransky, a lawyer who previously served as senior counsel to the Department of Homeland Security's Intelligence Law Division, said that even seemingly harmless information could prove useful to US adversaries, particularly if it included details of individual personnel."Those sorts of communications would mean that a foreign actor can start building dossiers on our own military personnel, for espionage purposes, or could try to get them to disclose information in exchange for financial benefit," Mr Stransky said. "It's certainly information that a foreign government can use."Lee McKnight, a professor of information studies at Syracuse University, said he believed the US military was fortunate that the issue was brought to its attention and the emails were going to a domain used by Mali's government, rather than to cyber criminals.He added that "typo-squatting" - a type of cyber-crime that targets users who incorrectly misspell an internet domain - is common. "They're hoping that a person will make a mistake, and that they can lure you in and do stupid things," he said.When contacted by the BBC, a spokesperson saidBoth Mr McKnight and Mr Stransky said human errors were prime concerns for IT specialists working in government and the private sector alike."Human error is by far the most significant security concern on a day-to-day basis," Mr Stransky said. "We just can't control every single human, every single time".