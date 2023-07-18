© Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to a hospital on Saturday, but was in "good condition" as he underwent a medical evaluation, his office said.The Israeli leader's office said he was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.Netanyahu, 73, is Israel's longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.Israel is currently in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius, (mid-90s in Fahrenheit).