References:

One of the mysteries of language is whether, as Noam Chomsky and many others claim, language is a "module" residing in our brain, or not. This video summarizes the theory behind it, the conditions that would need to be fulfilled for the theory to be valid, and the problems we encounter with the latter. Is Language a module? Maybe! But probably not in the way that is presented.- (book) Vyvyan Evans, "The Language Myth", Cambridge University Press (2014)- (paper) Mark D. Hauser, Charles Yang, Robert C. Berwick, Ian Tattersall, Michael J. Ryan, Jeffrey Watumull, Noam Chomsky and Richard C. Lewontin, "The Mystery of language evolution", Frontiers in Psychology, Vol. 5, Article 401, (7 May 2014).