- Early 2010s: Andrew Tate started his webcamming business in the U.K. in the early 2010s. He was broke at the time and saw an opportunity to make money by setting up a webcam studio (he made his first big money and become a multi millionaire with his webcamming business).
- 2015: Andrew Tate was arrested three times in the U.K. on suspicion of sexually assaulting one woman and raping two others — but the case was dropped altogether in 2019. In 2023, the three women who had accused Tate of rape and sexual assault announced they were filing another lawsuit against him.
- 2017: Andrew Tate moved to Romania in 2017. He has said that he moved to Romania because he thought it was lawless, but he has also been accused of moving to Romania to avoid potential criminal charges in the UK.
- On April 21, 2020, Andrew Tate tweeted that he made $551,000 from eight girls that were doing webcamming and OnlyFans. "I'll give them a couple thousand each and keep the 500."
- On April 11, 2022, Romanian police raided the home of Tate brothers following notification from the U.S. Embassy. The embassy informed Romanian authorities that a 21-year-old U.S. woman claimed she was being held captive by the Tate brothers. After entering Tate's residence that month, authorities said they discovered another woman from Romania who said she was also being held captive. Authorities said their investigation then expanded to include suspicion of human trafficking and rape. Andrew Tate was questioned by police for 5 hours and released, but the investigation continued.
- On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested along with his brother, Tristan, and two other individuals. They were all detained for 30 days while the investigation continued.
- On June 20, 2023, Romanian prosecutors indicted Andrew Tate on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.
- Recruitment: Andrew Tate's strategy began with a calculated search for vulnerable young women on social media platforms. His preferred targets were those who were financially disadvantaged, lacked a stable family structure, and were particularly missing father figures in their lives. This demographic was chosen due to their susceptibility to manipulation and promises of a better life.
- False Promises: Tate would then lure these women with the promise of a romantic relationship or marriage. Notably, there was no mention of sex work at this stage, creating a false sense of security and trust. It's important to note that none of these women had been involved in sex work in the past, further emphasizing the deceit and manipulation involved in this process.
- Transportation: The unsuspecting victims then traveled to Romania under the premise of meeting Andrew Tate for the promised relationship or marriage. At this point, the victims were completely unaware of the impending exploitation and the nature of the work they would be forced into.
- Isolation and Control: Upon arrival, the victims were housed to a heavily surveilled house, equipped with 24-7 cameras and security personnel. The victims were not allowed to leave the premises unaccompanied. There are also allegations that Tate confiscated the victims' passports, but this claim has not been confirmed by the Romanian police.
- Pressure and Manipulation: Once the victims were isolated and trapped, Andrew Tate would employ various tactics to coerce them into participating in sex work. These tactics ranged from psychological manipulation to threats and the creation of false debts. The relentless pressure would continue until the victims succumbed and agreed to engage in OnlyFans or webcamming.
Self-Snitching: This video features old clips of Andrew Tate, which contradict the statements he made during his interview with Tucker Carlson. The video went viral, amassing 2 million views in just a few hours, and was shared by several prominent conservatives:
- Liz Wheeler, the former OAAN host, tweeted: "MUST WATCH video exposes Andrew Tate's lies to @TuckerCarlson . Warning: this is really horrendous stuff."
- Allie Beth Stuckey, the BlazeTV host, tweeted: "Andrew Tate is evidence that the right can be as easily deceived by empty platitudes and virtue signaling as the left. All the true things Tate says about social issues, responsibility, etc, are just virtue signals to cover for his degeneracy. In his own words, he's a pimp who sexually and emotionally manipulates women (in one video he says "15... I mean 16. Or... what's the age of consent in the US? 18?") into exploiting their bodies for money."
- Lila Rose, President and Founder of LiveAction, tweeted: "Andrew Tate is not your friend. Tate's recent moralizing on Twitter is because he is getting disciplined by Romanian authorities for doing evil things and he's trying to gaslight his followers into thinking he is the victim of secret globalist powers."
Andrew Tate:
- 1x Forming an organized criminal group
- 1x Human trafficking in continuous form (4 material acts/victims)
- Rape in a continuous form comprising of physical violence and mental pressure to have sexual relations (2 material acts) over a period of more than 7 days.
- 1x Forming an organized criminal group
- 1x Human trafficking in continuous form (3 material acts/victims)
- 1x Instigation to assault of another*
- 1x Forming an organized criminal group
- 1x Human trafficking in continuous form (6 material acts/victims) 1x Assault or other violence*
- 1x Illegal access to a computer system**
- 1x Illegal modification of computer data**
**In October 2021 the defendant illegally accessed the computer system belonging to one of the injured persons and posted on the social media account belonging to her the materials which depicted her in compromising poses.
Luana Radu:
- 1x Forming an organized criminal group
- 1x Human trafficking in continuous form (5 material acts/victims)
A second investigation is now underway against Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu for:
- trafficking in minors and human trafficking
- money laundering
- favoring the perpetrator
- influencing statements
THE OFFICIAL INDICTMENT DOCUMENT
Here is the official indictment of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Georgiana Naghel, and Luana Radu. All their crimes and the charges are listed and explained. This is not evidence, it's a list of the final charges/crimes along with a summary for each victim. The prosecutor does have evidence for what he wrote here.
1. On the defendant Andrew Tate, it has been established that:
1.1. The actions of the defendant Andrew Tate, consisting of the following: at the beginning of 2021, on the territory of Romania, together with the defendant Tristan Tate and the defendants Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, they formed an organized criminal group with the purpose of committing, on the territory of Romania and other states such as the USA and UK, primarily the crime of human trafficking, through actions of recruiting victims carried out by the defendants Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, and subsequently, under their coordination, through actions of sheltering and transporting the victims, carried out by involving the defendants Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, with the aim of obtaining significant sums of money by forcing the victims to engage in pornographic activities for the production and distribution of pornographic materials, using the website www.onlyfans.com for this purpose, and by subjecting them to forced labor, using the website www.tiktok.com, thus fulfilling the constitutive elements of the crime of forming an organized criminal group, as provided by Article 367, paragraphs 1, 3, and 6 of the Criminal Code.
1.2. The actions of the defendant Andrew Tate, consisting of the following:
1.2.1. In the period ....... 2016 - ....... 2017, the defendant Andrew Tate, using the .... application, while in Romania, recruited by deception the victim ... by falsely inducing her about the intention to establish a family/marriage relationship and the existence of false feelings. In the period ....... 2017, the defendant transported her from the UK, ......., to Romania, as well as within the area of ......., where he provided shelter for her in a building located in ..., as well as in the territory of the United Kingdom, ......., in the period ....... 2018 - ....... 2018. During this time, together with a person named ..., they subjected the victim to physical violence and psychological coercion resulting from actions of intimidation, surveillance, and control, with the aim of sexually exploiting her. They forced her to engage in pornographic activities for the production and distribution of pornographic materials, using the website (*Webcamming Site*). The victim activated this through the account with the username "..." during the period ....... 2018 - ....... 2018;
1.2.2. In the period from the end of ....... 2022 to ....... 2022, the defendant Andrew Tate, through the Instagram application and following meetings in ....... (.....2022), UK, recruited by deception the victim ... by falsely inducing her about the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of false feelings. In the period from ....... 2022 to ....... 2022, together with the defendants Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, by exercising physical violence and psychological coercion resulting from actions of intimidation, surveillance, control, and invoking false debts, they provided shelter for the victim in a building located in ..., as well as in a building located in ....... They also transported her from the UK, ....... to Romania and within the area of ....., together with the defendant Georgiana Naghel, with the aim of sexually exploiting her by forcing her to engage in pornographic activities for the production and distribution of pornographic materials, using the website www.onlyfans.com and subjecting her to forced labor, using the website www.tiktok.com (.... 2022), to attract over 1000 followers;
1.2.3. In the month ....... 2021, the defendant Andrew Tate, recruited by deception the victim ... by falsely inducing her about the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of false feelings. In the period from ....... 2021 to ....... 2022, together with the defendants Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, by exercising psychological coercion resulting from actions of intimidation, surveillance, control, and invoking false debts, they provided shelter for the victim in a building located in ..., as well as in a building located in ....... They also transported her within the area of ......, with the aim of sexually exploiting her by forcing her to engage in pornographic activities for the production and distribution of pornographic materials, using the website www.onlyfans.com and subjecting her to forced labor, using the website www.tiktok.com for the purpose of attracting over 1000 followers;
1.2.4. In the month ....... 2021, the defendant Andrew Tate, recruited by deception the victim ... by falsely inducing her about the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of false feelings. In the period from ....... 2021 to ....... 2022, together with the defendants Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, by exercising psychological coercion resulting from actions of intimidation, surveillance, control, and invoking false debts, they provided shelter for the victim in a building located in ..., as well as in a building located in ....... They also transported her within the area of ......, with the aim of sexually exploiting her by forcing her to engage in pornographic activities for the production and distribution of pornographic materials, using the website www.onlyfans.com and subjecting her to forced labor, using the website www.tiktok.com (..... 2022), to attract over 1000 followers,
These actions fulfil the constitutive elements of the crime of human trafficking in a continuous form, as provided by Article 210, paragraph 1, letter a of the Criminal Code, in relation to Article 182, letters a and c of the Criminal Code, with the application of Article 35, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code (four material acts concerning the victims ..., during the period from the end of ... 2016 to ....... 2018, ..., during the period from ....... 2022 to ....... 2022, and the victims ..., during the period from ... 2021 to ... 2022, and ..., during the period from ....... 2021 to ....... 2022);
1.3. The actions of the defendant Andrew Tate, consisting of the following:
1.3.1. On the date ....... 2022, at ......., the defendant Andrew Tate coerced the victim ... by exerting psychological and verbal pressure, intensified by the entire factual context, to engage in normal and oral sexual relations
1.3.2 On the date ..., in a building located in ..., the defendant Andrew Tate coerced the victim ... by exerting physical violence and psychological and verbal pressure, intensified by the entire factual context, to engage in normal and oral sexual relations
These actions fulfil the constitutive elements of the crime of rape in a continuous form - two material acts (victim ... - material acts on ....... 2022 and ....... 2022), as provided by Article 218, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, with the application of Article 35, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.
All of the above are subject to the application of Article 38, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code regarding the real concurrence of offenses.
