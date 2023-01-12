andrew tate arrested
© Vadim Ghirda/AP
Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, second right, are brought by police officers to the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan.10.
Details continue to emerge following professional kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate's arrest for alleged human trafficking, organized crime, and sexual exploitation of women .

I have never met Tate and can't speak to the allegations he faces. But his popularity does reflect something about our wider culture.

Although Tate's commentary can be inflammatory, there are, at moments, aspects of truth to it. But I don't necessarily believe he believes what he's saying. I've watched Tate attempt, on multiple occasions, to suppress a laugh while expressing his views, which makes me think he is playing the role of a villain and trolling. That said, I strongly disagree with his commentary on women. And what is additionally unsettling is how the lack of readily available information regarding evolutionary trends in sex and dating has created a demand for outlandish dissemination of it.

For example, from an evolutionary perspective, the way in which women and men are biologically designed has created an asymmetry. Paternity is typically more uncertain than maternity; when parents are expecting a child, we can ascertain the mother more easily than the father. Women also, on average, desire a smaller number of sexual partners than men.

Tate, however, draws conclusions about sexual exclusivity, contending that in a relationship, women "belong" to men and that men should be allowed to have multiple wives, but women should not have multiple husbands. In my opinion, evolutionarily speaking, monogamy is a superior system to polygamy, especially if children are involved.

As someone who has spoken and written at length about biologically based sex differences, I know how taboo it is to discuss them. A person will immediately be dismissed as sexist , even if they are a woman. But what happens when society tries to pretend these differences don't exist is what I've been saying for years — curious minds will manage to find corroborating evidence and will assume the worst extrapolations possible.

There is a generation of young men who feel lost, who are seeking purpose and direction. They are tired of being told by the media and our institutions that they are toxic and that being emasculated is aspirational. This problem of disenchantment will not solve itself; instead, I see it exacerbating. But dismissing young men instead of attempting to understand their concerns only confirms their worst expectations.

Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.