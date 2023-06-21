© AP / Vadim Ghirda



The controversial influencer is accused of coercing seven victims into pornographic acts.Romanian authorities have charged social-media celebrity Andrew Tate with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group. Tate was charged along with his brother and two Romanian women, whom prosecutors claim helped him use violence and coercion to build a lucrative pornography business.Police arrested Tate, his brother Tristan and the two women at their Bucharest home in December. The Tate brothers, who have dual citizenship of the US and UK, were imprisoned until March, when they were moved to house arrest.In a post to Twitter on Tuesday, Tristan Tate did not deny that the brothers ran a camgirl operation but claimed that the studio had been closed for four years by the time the alleged offenses took place.A former champion kickboxer, Tate became a prominent social-media figure after he appeared on the British reality show 'Big Brother' in 2016. Tate maintained a brash and abrasive persona on social media, boasting about his wealth and encouraging his young male followers to pay for courses in which he promised to help them overcome their lack of success with money and women.Over the past year, Tate began railing against the politics of the Western world, which he referred to as "the Matrix," and he has claimed that his attacks on the military-industrial complex, anti-white racism, and coronavirus vaccines made him a target for Western authorities.Tate's trial is not expected to start immediately, and the two brothers will remain under house arrest.