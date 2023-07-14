What would it be like to find yourself the subject of that experiment, as a boy trying to become a man during the Biden years?" Carlson asked.



Well, you might kill yourself. Many have. You might decide to reject your own manhood and embrace androgyny or even switch sexes.



'Girls are better?' 'Fine, I'll become one.'



Or more likely, you might simply withdraw into porn and weed and video games and give up on your life before it's begun.

"I would hate to come across as a conspiracy theorist, but I kind of have a feeling that it might have something to do with my influence in an attempt to slander my name," he said.



"But the fact that they chose such a heinous crime, and they report it so heavily, and they won't shut up...



...also considering the fact that people who actually commit heinous crimes have way more favorable press coverage. But I don't want you to think that I'm a conspiracy theorist. Please, Tucker, I would hate for you to come here and call me crazy."

"Smoked cigarettes, did pushups, and read the Quran... and I don't want to go back..."

"I will never kill myself"

"...we are feminizing, neutering the local population of males... and then these high-testosterone men from the 3rd world arrive - what do you think will happen..."



"...which makes you wonder, if this is purposeful..."

I think it's deliberately,.. they're trying to put fuel on the fire and they're deliberately trying to accelerate division.



If a black billionaire and a white billionaire meet, I don't think there is much conversation about race...



...but amongst the lower echelons of the populous, they seem very interested in trying to turn us all on each other...

I think the reason he was put into office is because he is incompetent. And that makes him easy to control and influence... that's what is most scary.

CBDCs are inevitable and they're scary...super scary because its the final absolute realm of control. They're already removing cash from society. They want to be able to trace things more easily. They can control where it goes and how and when it can be spent... 'it can only be spent on vegetables because you've had too much meat this week'.

I think they give you three lives: first they cancel you; when that fails, they throw you in jail; and if that fails they have only one option left... so I am in a very scary scenario.

Tucker Carlson is back with something everyone should pay attention to.Episode 9 of 'Tucker on Twitter' is a lengthy (complete) interview with Andrew Tate - the former-kickboxer-turned-influencer who is currently being held on human trafficking, rape, and criminal gang charges.As an introduction, Carlson's monologue reflecting on the constant emasculation of American men. Specifically, he pointed to the "grotesque" feminist experiments of trying to snatch manhood away from boys and men.This led to Tucker introducing Andrew Tate who argues for a different way for boys to become men, pointing out thatby, among other things, staying sober, finding God, and living a healthy lifestyle.Regarding the charges against him, Tate believes the Romanian government "coerced" the women to come forward, explaining that there is no evidence of actual crimes.Tucker asked him what he did in prison. The answer was simple and ominous...And the former kickboxer pulled no punches on what he thinks of Kamala Harris...Tate added without irony:Around 42:00, Tucker & Tate discuss European immigration, and Tate offers an interesting perspective:Tucker asked Tate, whose father was black and mother was white, what he made of the race conversation in the United States...But, Tate continuedHaving slayed Kamala earlier, Tate addressed President Biden...Tucker rounded out his questions by asking Tate's thoughts on digital currency:Watch the full interview below: