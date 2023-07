Matt Laslo is a veteran congressional correspondent and founder of Ask a Pol — a people-powered press corps. Find him on most social media @MattLaslo.

At the US Capitol, sneers, eye-rolling and gossip are starting to replace the inquisitive awe that initially accompanied whistleblower David Grusch's claims the federal government has recovered otherworldly craft and kept those programs secret from Congress.At the end of June,from the House Oversight Committee's upcoming hearing into UFOs, but the two Republican lawmakers spearheading the investigation still plan to hold the public hearing on Wednesday, July 26."Yeah. Yup. We got the hearing - so we got the date confirmed," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) tells Ask a Pol.Ask a Pol has learnedsince announcing their formal investigation into UFOs (aka UAPs, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, according to NASA ).People familiar with planning for the hearing confirm NASA's stopped cooperating but one source adds,At the end of June, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Ask a Pol at least two witnesses didn't pass his investigator's political background check. "We had to reshuffle the deck on a few witnesses because of some issues," Comer said. "That's the job of the committee. That's the job of the hearing, I think. Find out if they're legitimate or not," Burchett tells Ask a Pol. "These people out here saying all these claims, then we bring them in and they say, 'Well, that's not really what I meant.' We get to the bottom of it. It narrows the scope."Even with all the roadblocks, the two Republicans remain undeterred.Luna says.And, even as they've had to reshuffle their desired witness list, they're still promising an all-star lineup."It'll be superstars," Burchett says.July 26is the last week Congress is in session before lawmakers are scheduled to leave Washington for the entire month of August."If they don't give us a hearing like we want, I'll just do a field hearing and do it myself," Burchett tells Ask a Pol. "I'll do it in my front yard at..."*In the Burchett audio, you'll hear three spots of dead air, per the congressman's request to talk frankly with us. You'll also hear some slapping sounds, which is the congressman high-fiving a bipartisan smattering of his House colleagues - including freshman Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), son of Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. - as they funnel past making their way to the House floor to vote.