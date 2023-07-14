© Getty Images/KJN



"NATO has lost this war. Biden has lost this war. The lunatic Democrats have lost this war. The uni-party warmongers have lost this war. The EU has lost this war. Ukraine and Zelensky have lost this war." — Kim Dotcom

In 2014, the US fomented a coup against Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. In short order, the Russian language was banned (despite the fact that Most Ukrainians speak Russian). A piqued Russia re-po'd the Crimean Peninsula. When ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine (the Donbas provinces) tried to go their own way, Ukraine shelled and rocketed them for eight years.

Somebody in the "Joe Biden" White House apparently thinks thatso a little extra push, such as nuclear annihilation, might get'er done.By operations underway I mean things like mRNA vaccines stealthily deleting kin, friends, and public figures from the scene... decriminalizing crime... undermining the oil industry by a thousand cuts... liquidating small business... making little children insane over sex... flooding the land with illegal immigrants... devaluing the currency... queering elections —by the way. And if you complain about any of it, here comes the FBI or the IRS knocking on your door.So, to make sure thatthere is the useful fracas created by our government geniuses over in Ukraine that creeps day-by-day toward a quick American assisted suicide. Just to remind you, here's how that started:All of the above was absolutely unnecessary, you understand. Ukraine had been going about its business the best it could since 1991 as a shlub nation with an aged-out Soviet infrastructure, some US-sponsored bioweapons labs, and no energy resources. It had been collecting royalties for allowing Russia to run oil pipelines across its fruited plain — of which, a lot of gas was siphoned off in transit by bandits.by being an international money laundromat, though that only benefited its oligarch class (and the extended "Joe Biden" family).After "Joe Biden" got "elected" in 2020, and news of his family's sketchy business activities in Ukraine and elsewhere finally dribbled out,and "JB" (or persons acting on his behalf) pulled the pin. NATO was dragooned into the quarrel as backup against its better judgment. If the objective was to weaken Russia, as stated by one of our strategic geniuses, SecDef Loyd Austin,Rather, it exposed the USA as a reckless global psychopath bent on wrecking every country it pretends to help — including the major countries in NATO.Two-thirds of the world's other nations then started backpedaling away from the US and its protective services to form an economic and security coalition around the BRICs group, as led by Russia and China.relying utterly, as it did, on US and NATO support. This week's NATO meet-up in Vilnius, Lithuania, showed how that's going now: Not too well. The Ukraine army is shredded. It's out of munitions. The US is also out of those very artillery shells most in demand.The answer to that, as "Joe Biden" returns from Europe to a White House haunted by a cocaine-snorting ghost, is to send three-thousand fresh reserve troops to Europe and promise a bunch ofSaid planes, which were introduced in the early 1970s, will come out of our country's "high-mileage" inventory. These F-16s will require a suite of highly technical ground support infrastructure. They will not come with the latest avionics upgrades and will be no match for Russian air defenses. Good luck with that, President Z!What do we aim to do with those three-thousand US reservists? Send them into battle in Priyutnoye? I'm sure.... At this point, we can only pretend to prolong this stupid and unnecessary conflict with such lame gestures. Germany and France know this is a lost cause. The United Kingdom (so called) is such a mess that it literally doesn't know what it's doing in far off and irrelevant (to it) Ukraine.So, the whole vaudeville this week was a sham — led by a US President who wasthe opening night banquet with fellow NATO leaders, andon departure.Anyway, "Joe Biden's" entire act is unspooling.Sometime before Halloween he will have to exit the scene in disgrace, gruesome as the prospect might seem, with Kamala Harris anxiously draining vodka bottles as she awaits history's call at the old Naval Observatory. That will be a fun day in the USA, all righty.