Secret Service told lawmakers they plan to close the investigation into the cocaine found at the White House by this Friday, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said after the Secret Service briefing Thursday on cocaine found July 2 at the White House that drugs have been found two other times since last year in the building.Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who like Boebert is a member of the House Oversight Committee and attended the briefing, also confirmed with Just the News the investigation will be closed Friday without a suspect.Boebert said the drug found twice before in roughly the past year was marijuana and that she thinks the Secret Service closed the investigation without a suspect "because"This is the third time that drugs have been found on the White House property since 2022, and we did not even hear about the marijuana," she also said. "I certainly did not hear about the marijuana that was found in 2022, two times, and now there's cocaine on the property. So everything they do is to move along to the next story. They know there will be another Biden crime crisis."