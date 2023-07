© Fox News



Cellphone bills linked to Heuermann revealed that he used a burner phone to meet up with three of the four victims

A burner phone allegedly used by Heuermann placed a menacing call to victim Melissa Barthelemy's relative after her death

Heuermann's wife was traveling out of state during the murders of Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello

Records obtained from Tinder revealed the burner phone was linked to a fictitious account for "Andrew Roberts" using an email that Heuermann also accessed from his personal cellphone

A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, The Post can confirm.Rex Heuermann, 59, a married architect at a New York City firm, was caught after DNA from the hair of victim Megan Waterman matched that of his, taken by investigators from a discarded pizza crust in January.The father-of-two — a former classmate of Hollywood actor Billy Baldwin — was arrested Thursday after cops had staked out his home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park, Long Island, and office in midtown Manhattan.Ahead of his court appearance, a bail application revealed several shocking details about his crimes:Heuermann is the owner and founder of Midtown architecture firm RH Consultants and Associates, which counts Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines as clients, according to its website In an interview posted to YouTube channel Bonjour Realty , Heuermann said he was "born and raised on Long Island.""I've been working in Manhattan since 1987, very long time," he said.Heuermann has been married twice, first to Elizabeth R. Ryan whom he wed in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1990. It is unclear when they split, but he had remarried Asa Ellerup with whom he raised two children, neighbors told The Post Friday."He seemed like a regular neighbor," said Barry Auslander, 72, who lives down the block. "I never thought he was anything but a businessman, average guy who had a family and went to work."The so-called "Gilgo Four" — Barthelemy along with Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found whole, wrapped in burlap about one-tenth of a mile apart from each other on the beach.John Ray, an attorney for Gilbert's family, told News 12 that he "had a very strong, credible tip that they were about to close in on an arrest" around a week ago.However, he confirmed that he had not heard anything official from investigators, whom he had not heard from since "several months ago.""We're pleased if they actually managed to find somebody that can be tagged for this," said Ray, who also represents the family of Jessica Taylor, 20, another of the dead women not part of the initial four."We're pleased that something is finally occurring, because we've been frustrated."Friday's arrest came after Suffolk County's new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February last year.It included help from state police, local sheriffs, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office as well as the FBI."This is a day that is a long time in coming, and hopefully a day that will bring peace to this community and to the families — peace that has been long overdue," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during an unrelated public appearance on Long Island.