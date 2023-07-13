© Cheney Orr/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Monday slammed the Republican-controlled House's version ofand not race or gender, among other provisions. The Biden administration, in asaid:The House's NDAA contains a number of Republican-authored provisions to roll back the Biden administration's efforts to pushthroughout the entire Department of Defense establishment, including the military. It also contains a number of Republican-backedwhich would prohibit the defense secretary from appointing or employing a military or civilian employee whose duties include diversity, equity, and inclusion with a rank or grade above O-2 (military) or GS-10 (civilian).which required the Department of Defense to issue policy that all military accessions, assignments, selections, or promotions must adhere to merit-based principles and that quotas are prohibited.Those particular provisions were authored by Navy veteran and Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), who told Breitbart News in a statement:The Biden administration also said in its statement that it opposed two other of Banks' provisions, Sections 525 and 526.The Biden administration said it opposed those provisions, and others related to COVID-19, because they setThe Biden administration argued that diversity gave the DOD a 'strategic advantage':