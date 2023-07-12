© The Babylon Bee

LITHUANIA — A Ukrainian attendee at this year's NATO Summit found himself feeling embarrassed upon realizing the get-together was not, in fact, a costume party as he had thought."Zoinks! This is humiliating!" said the man, who was wearing a brand-new army-man costume complete with realistic army shoes. "I'm sticking out like a sore thumb here! Why am I the only one not wearing a fancy suit? Didn't the invite say to wear the coolest costumes we can come up with?""UGH! So awkward!"The man then milled about uncomfortably as most of the attendees smiled politely and tried to ignore him.Anonymous sources have suggested the mix-up was actually an elaborate prank pulled off by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We have no idea what you're talking about," said Macron when confronted by reporters regarding the allegations before snickering uncontrollably.At publishing time, the humiliated Ukrainian had become the guest of honor once again after agreeing to launder a few hundred billion dollars for the suit-wearing people.