© atnNews



"You're bound to get corrupt elements of not only the Ukrainian or host government, but also of US government contractors or other third-party contractors to steal the money."

President Joe Biden's administration has objected to plans by US lawmakers to establish an independent inspector general who would scrutinize Washington's massive military and economic aid packages for Ukraine.modeled after the inspector general established for reconstruction in Afghanistan.Conservative lawmakers, including Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, have argued thatHowever, the administration argued on Monday that the Pentagon inspector general and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) were already working with relevant congressional committees to "ensure accountability" for Ukraine aid. The Pentagon inspector general and the GAO are currently conducting investigations of "every aspect of this assistance," the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a statement."This expansion is both unnecessary and unprecedented" because inspectors from both the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development already oversee the aid, the OMB said.warned in February that strong safeguards were needed to prevent corruption from undermining Washington's aid packages for Ukraine.Sopko told Fox News:Last year, Congress blocked an initiative spearheaded by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, to audit the aid to Kiev.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky fired a number of top officials earlier this year for profiteering.