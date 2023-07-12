© The Daily Beast

The bureau failed to properly vet information provided by Kiev, the US House Judiciary Committee says...The FBI cooperated withto clamp down on social media accounts disseminating alleged "Russian disinformation," but ended up flagging pages run by the US State Department and American journalists, a report by the House Judiciary Committee has revealed.Released on Monday, the report accused the FBI of not properly vetting lists of accounts provided to it by the SBU before sending them to the likes of Meta, Google, and Twitter.As a result, the two agencies "flagged for social media companiesand requested that those pages be deleted, the document read.On some occasions, the FBI followed up to ensure that "these accounts were taken down," according to the report, which was based on documents subpoenaed from Meta and Alphabet in February.In one of the SBU's lists forwarded by the FBI to Meta,was described asCNN pointed out that Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, apparently did not comply with the request to delete the State Department page.Another moderation request filed to Facebook by the US domestic security agency includedthe House Judiciary Committee said.The report cited an email by a senior Twitter employee who indicated to the FBI thatwere on one of the lists sent to the company by the agency.Alphabet platforms Google and YouTube were also approached about censoring alleged pro-Russian accounts. A high-ranking member of Google's cybersecurity team told the authors of the report that the company had beenThe House Judiciary Committee suggested that thethrough its partnership with the SBU, claiming that the latter had been "infiltrated by Russian-aligned actors."The author of the paper notedlast summer, which saw the agency's head sacked and hundreds of criminal cases launched against employees on treason charges.The report was released ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled for Wednesday.A Judiciary Committee aide told CNN that the Republicans on the panel are planning to question Wray about the content of the paper and use it to claim that