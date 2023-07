© Aleut Community of St. Paul Island Ecosystem Conservation Office



Marine heatwaves off the coast of North America cause huge seabird die-offs, according to a study published in Marine Ecology Progress Series.The study draws on data from four citizen science projects to examine coastal birds"This is truly a global data set that asked a global-sized question: Does a warming world significantly impact marine birds, among the top predators in the nearshore marine environment?" says paper co-author Julia Parrish, a professor of aquatic and fishery sciences at the University of Washington, US.she adds.The researchers examined data from coastal surveys taken by citizen scientists: COASST Beach Watch , and the British Columbia Beached Bird Survey Each of these projects trains volunteers to find and record dead birds on beaches in the US and Canada.In total, the researchers collated 90,000 surveys of 106 seabird species on more than 1,000 beaches."Rather than track the specific numbers of any one species,says Parrish."We asked: What rate are carcasses washing in, over what portion of coastline, and for how many months? Larger-magnitude events are those that push up all these measures.""This is unprecedented.; they happen, causing massive damage, but usually there is enough time for areas to recover," says lead author Timothy Jones, a UW research scientist in aquatic and fishery sciences.— like a catastrophic storm hitting without fail every year.""With this intensity of warming, like the looming El Niño in the Pacific or the current marine heatwave in the North Atlantic, we are facing a new ocean," says Parrish."One with fewer birds."