Has Oklahoma seen wildlife damage like this before?

After a week of storms and Saturday night's torrential rain and hail, residents across Oklahoma City woke up Sunday morning to hundreds of dead birds in the street., including near the shopping area north of I-40 in Oklahoma City."Thanks to the public's support, we were able to save a small number of birds from the colony," said WildCare Oklahoma Executive Director Inger Giuffrida.On Sunday, WildCare received 174 wildlife patients, with birds accounting for the majority of the cases. Among them were 121 purple martins, great-tailed grackles, doves, pigeons and European starlings, with many of the juveniles spending time on the ground with their injured parents.This is not the first time such weather conditions have wreaked havoc on Oklahoma's wildlife. In a previous incident, an entire pelican colony fell victim to the destructive power of large hail."Large hail can affect humans, horses, raccoons and any animal left to the elements," Giuffrida said.The aftermath of hailstorms is not limited to injured animals alone. To ensure the safety and well-being of both humans and wildlife, it is crucial to assess the damage caused by extreme winds and rainfall."After hailstorms, extreme winds and torrential rains, it is crucial to check yards, walkways, trails and parks. Areas with felled trees and shrubs damage can also reveal injured animals or disturbed habitats," Giuffrida said.