Flash floods have struck several provinces in the Black Sea region,with the Turkish State Meteorological Service once again issuing an "orange alert" for the region.Following the bureau's "orange alert," which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a dangerous weather situation on July 9, heavy rainfall paralyzed life in central and western parts of the Black Sea region. Several cities, notably Zonguldak and Bartın, experienced flooding in homes and businesses, with streets and roads turning into waterlogged areas.The authorities urged citizens to heed the orange warning that would remain in effect till July 10, advising them to stay away from high-risk areas such as creek beds.In the Gökçedere neighborhood, located 42 kilometers away from Samsun's Çarşamba district, Abdal Creek overflowed during heavy rainfall. Türkan Yılmaz, a disabled woman who went outside to collect firewood, was swept away by the floodwaters. A large number of teams were dispatched to the area to search for the woman. The search operations were conducted with difficulty throughout the night, they found the lifeless body of Yılmaz, approximately six kilometers away from where she went missing.Visiting Bartın, which was severely hit by the July 10 flash floods, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) conducted search and rescue operations in the areas affected by the flood.AFAD teams utilized helicopters, and diver rescuers also supported efforts, Yerlikaya noted, adding that many citizens were evacuated from their flood-hit houses and workplaces.Stating that the rainfall was at significantly high levels, Yerlikaya noted that the amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours in Bartın province alone was 200 kilograms per square meter.Yerlikaya also announced AFAD would allocate a budget of 30 million Turkish Liras ($1.2 million) to Bartın.In Düzce, where 223 kilograms of rainfall per square meter was recorded, an underpass filled with water when the Melen River overflowed.A driver, along with their spouse and a relative, got trapped inside their vehicle. The stranded family was rescued and taken a safer place by rescue teams.Flash floods also forced road closures in many key locations in the western parts of the Black Sea region. Due to a landslide at Bolu Tunnel, one of the key points of intercity road transportation, the Ankara-Istanbul direction has been closed to traffic.Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu visited the Bolu Mountain Tunnel Control Center to gather information about the road conditions from Bolu Governor Erkan Kılıç and other officials.Uraloğlu announced that 14 roads closed due to the flood have been reopened, while work is still ongoing on seven routes.