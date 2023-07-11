Video and photos were taken of the Ipo-ipo or waterspout in the ocean of Barangay Kilim in Baybay City, Leyte.According to residents, it happened at 4:37 pm on Monday, July 10, 2023.The weather was hot before the waterspout was seen. Some residents stopped and got scared but fortunately the whirlwind only lasted for 10 minutes.After the Ipo-ipo dissipated, a heavy downpour followed.No one has been reported injured as a result.(Google translation)