solar activity is the dominant factor in climate; and that CO 2 emissions or methane from livestock, such as cows, are not the dominant factors in climate change.

"The scientific truth is on the side of the sceptics... I have thousands of high ranked scientists all over the world who agree that NO, CO 2 is not the driving mechanism and that everything is exaggerated...I suspect that behind-the-scenes promoters... have an ulterior motive... It's a wonderful way of controlling taxation controlling people" - Dr Nils-Axel Mörner, a former Committee Chairman at the UN IPPC, and former head of the Paleo Geo-physics and Geo-dynamics department in Stockholm

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) cherry picks data, uses flawed modelling and scenarios not remotely related to the real world

Financialization of the entire world economy is now based on a life-killing 'net-zero' greenhouse gas emissions strategy.

Central bankers hijacked the real environmental movement in 1992 creating the fake climate change agenda, and are entirely funding / controlling the advancement of the worldwide climate change 'project'

Despite the deceptive and fake environmental facade, it has adopted, the vast institutional entity of the UN has fully endorsed environmentally destructive industrial globalisation for the past 70 years.

n December 2015, the Bank for International Settlements created the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), which represents $118 trillion

Who owns the banks and asset management companies that own and control the world?

BlackRock, the company that owns "a large part of the World"

"BlackRock has a controlling interest in all the major corporations in the S&P 500, it professes not to "own" the funds. It just acts as a kind of "custodian" for its investors — or so it claims. But BlackRock and the other Big 3 ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) vote the corporations' shares; so from the point of view of management, they are the owners. And as observed in a 2017 article from the University of Amsterdam titled "These Three Firms Own Corporate America, see Endnote [ii], " they vote 90% of the time in favor of management." - Ellen Brown, Chair of the US Public Banking Institute

Study proves one corporate 'super-entity' owns/dominates the world economy and resources

The private banking cartel owns and controls the corporate super-entity

"The Four Horsemen of Banking (Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo)... According to company 10K filings to the SEC, the Four Horsemen of Banking are among the top ten stock holders of virtually every Fortune 500 corporation... One important repository for the wealth of the global oligarchy that owns these bank holding companies is US Trust Corporation - founded in 1853 and now owned by Bank of America. A recent US Trust Corporate Director and Honorary Trustee was Walter Rothschild. Other directors included Daniel Davison of JP Morgan Chase, Richard Tucker of Exxon Mobil, Daniel Roberts of Citigroup and Marshall Schwartz of Morgan Stanley, see Endnote [x]" - Dean Henderson, Author.

Who owns the mega-banks that own and control the world?

The central banking system exerts vast control over the world economy

"The Bank for International Settlements... operates for the benefit of the global elite, and it is intended to be one of the key cornerstones of the emerging one world economic system.... a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole...The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world's central banks which were themselves private corporations... And that is exactly what we have today... all of us and our national governments are enslaved to debt. This system is governed by the central banks and by the Bank for International Settlements, and it systematically transfers the wealth of the world out of our hands and into the hands of the global elite, see Endnote [xii]." - Michael Snyder, Author

How a private banking cartel gained ownership of the world's wealth and resources

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 - A private banking coup

"Each Federal Reserve Bank is a separate corporation owned by commercial banks in its region. The stock-holding commercial banks elect two thirds of each Bank's nine-member board of directors."

Mark Keenan, is a former scientist at the UK Government Dept. of Energy and Climate Change, and at the United Nations Environment Division, and author of the books: Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability, Demonic Economics, Covid-19 - The Great Deception.



He is a regular contributor to Global Research.