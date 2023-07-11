- the climate changes naturally and slowly in its own cycle,
- solar activity is the dominant factor in climate; and that CO2 emissions or methane from livestock, such as cows, are not the dominant factors in climate change.
I am an independent researcher and I have no commercial interest in stating that climate change is not caused by CO2, or by methane from livestock, such as cows.
Why is the UN not focusing on the real pollution of the air, land and water systems that has been occuring has been via the release of thousands of real pollutants by the corporations of industrial globalisation over the past decades?
Over decades, 'Big Oil' corporations have caused widespread pollution of land, air, and water systems worldwide. I support real environmentalism. However, man-made climate change caused by Co2 emissions is fake science and fake news. The CO2 agenda has detracted and distracted significantly from peoples understanding of what real environmentalism is and involves.
In truth I am against 'real' pollution, and the reality is that the CO2 component is not a pollutant. So why did the UN and the entire world banking and corporate matrix promote the agenda to reduce CO2 ? Recall the following words of Dr Nils-Axel Mörner, a former Committee Chairman at the UN IPPC, and former head of the Paleo Geo-physics and Geo-dynamics department in Stockholm:
"The scientific truth is on the side of the sceptics... I have thousands of high ranked scientists all over the world who agree that NO, CO2 is not the driving mechanism and that everything is exaggerated...I suspect that behind-the-scenes promoters... have an ulterior motive... It's a wonderful way of controlling taxation controlling people" - Dr Nils-Axel Mörner, a former Committee Chairman at the UN IPPC, and former head of the Paleo Geo-physics and Geo-dynamics department in StockholmMy previous article also provided evidences and testimony that:
- The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) cherry picks data, uses flawed modelling and scenarios not remotely related to the real world
- Financialization of the entire world economy is now based on a life-killing 'net-zero' greenhouse gas emissions strategy.
- Central bankers hijacked the real environmental movement in 1992 creating the fake climate change agenda, and are entirely funding / controlling the advancement of the worldwide climate change 'project'
- Despite the deceptive and fake environmental facade, it has adopted, the vast institutional entity of the UN has fully endorsed environmentally destructive industrial globalisation for the past 70 years.
Instead, the UN blames CO2 and population growth for environmental destruction (putting the blame on you) rather than addressing the systemic root causes involving the monetary, mega-corporate, mega-banking system, and the pseudo-science of contemporary economics.
Furthermore, there is the issue of pollution of the skies via geo-engineering. The official governmental rationale for geo-engineering appears to be that it is designed to combat global warming by introducing cloud cover in the sky. Would you accept that explanation when you know that man-made climate change via CO2 is a hoax?
The climate (CO2) hoax required a single controlling world interest - is there a single group controlling the world's mega-corporations and mega-banks?
For the worldwide 'climate change is caused by CO2 emissions' hoax to be successfully orchestrated worldwide there would need to have been a coordinated orchestrated plan involving big-media, big-banking, big-tech, big-pharma, and big-politics - basically "big everything". In addition, the Covid-19 fake pandemic would not have been possible unless there was a single controlling influence on the world's mega-corporations; mega-banks; governments; and international organizations, such as the WHO, WEF, UN, EU, etc. On the face of it, this seems to be a preposterous proposition - the idea appears simply too incredibly big and outlandish to be true. However, just because something is big or complicated does not mean it is not true. After all, the world has experienced decades of corporate consolidation.
It was noted previously that it is the world's central bankers that are behind this decision and are entirely funding and controlling the advancement of the worldwide climate-change 'project'. In December 2015, the Bank for International Settlements created the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), which represents $118 trillion of assets globally, see Endnote [i]. The TCFD includes key people from the world's mega-banks and asset management companies, including JP Morgan Chase; BlackRock; Barclays Bank; HSBC; China's ICBC bank; Tata Steel, ENI oil, Dow Chemical, and more.
Could it be true that a single group has a controlling influence on the worlds mega-corporations and mega-banks? My book Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability provides an analysis. To get to the root of the matter we first need to take a look at the asset management companies that have a controlling interest in the world's mega-corporations.
Who owns the banks and asset management companies that own and control the world?
"Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes the laws." — Attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild, Banker
Unsurprisingly, the answer to who controls the major organisations and institutions of the modern world lies in 'following the money'. Let's take the example of BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management companies, which manages funds of over $27 trillion ($27,000 billion) and, in effect, owns most of the U.S. and large parts of the world.
BlackRock, the company that owns "a large part of the World"
According to Ellen Brown, chairperson of the US Public Banking Institute, asset management companies, such as BlackRock, literally own much of the US and the world. She states:
"BlackRock has a controlling interest in all the major corporations in the S&P 500, it professes not to "own" the funds. It just acts as a kind of "custodian" for its investors — or so it claims. But BlackRock and the other Big 3 ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) vote the corporations' shares; so from the point of view of management, they are the owners. And as observed in a 2017 article from the University of Amsterdam titled "These Three Firms Own Corporate America, see Endnote [ii], " they vote 90% of the time in favor of management." - Ellen Brown, Chair of the US Public Banking InstituteThe major shareholders of BlackRock are all mega-banks and financial corporations, such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citi Group, Wells Fargo and Company, Morgan Stanley, and other various other mega-banks, see Endnote [iii]. In this way, we can see that it is the mega-banks that own most of the world. Analysis shows that the major shareholders in the commercial banks are other banks, asset management companies, and trusts.
So, privately-owned commercial mega-banks own BlackRock and the other major asset management companies that own most of the world. In a 2018 review titled "Blackrock - The Company That Owns the World', see Endnote [v], a multinational research group called, Investigate Europe, concluded that BlackRock "undermines competition through owning shares in competing companies". In this way, it has a monopoly or single controlling influence.
Study proves one corporate 'super-entity' owns/dominates the world economy and resources
This 'interlocking ownership' is also very evident in a wider study that was conducted in 2018, see Endnote [vi], at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, on the relationships between 37 million companies and investors worldwide. This institute concluded there is a 'super-entity' of just 147 tightly-knit mega-corporations, and all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity. In essence, the worldwide privately-owned financial and corporate orthodoxy is one large self-reinforcing super-entity underneath the tentacles of many financial mega-corporations. This super-entity controls around 40 percent of the entire global economy, and most of their ownership is held by other members of the super-entity. According to James B. Glattfelder, one of the authors of the study: "In effect, less than 1 per cent of the companies were able to control 40 per cent of the entire network." Most of the controlling corporations of this dominant monopoly are financial institutions and include Barclays Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The Goldman Sachs Group.
The dominant players are the banking families that have been operating private banking for generations. Families that are widely documented to have controlling shares of the banking industry include the Rothschild banking dynasty, associated with US Trust and the Bank of America; the Rockefeller world business empire, associated with Citigroup; the Schiff's; the Morgan's, see Endnote [vii], associated with Morgan Stanley, etc.; and the Warburg's.
Author Karen Hudes, who worked in the legal department of the World Bank for more than 20 years, has cited the above Swiss study during an interview with the New American, see Endnote [viii]. She points, out that a small group of entities, mostly financial institutions and especially central banks, exert a massive amount of influence over the international economy from behind the scenes. According to Hudes: "What is really going on is that the world's resources are being dominated by this group," and that "corrupt power grabbers" have managed to dominate the media as well. According to Hudes, the power grabbers also dominate the organizations that control the creation and flow of money worldwide and control the finances of virtually every nation in the world. These organizations include The World Bank, the IMF, and central banks - such as the Federal Reserve, all of which are unelected and unaccountable.
The private banking cartel owns and controls the corporate super-entity
The above study shows that the major shareholders in the commercial banks are other banks and asset management companies and trusts. A small number of mega-banks are among the top ten stock-holders of virtually every Fortune 500 corporation. Author Dean Henderson writes in an article, see Endnote [ix]:
"The Four Horsemen of Banking (Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo)... According to company 10K filings to the SEC, the Four Horsemen of Banking are among the top ten stock holders of virtually every Fortune 500 corporation... One important repository for the wealth of the global oligarchy that owns these bank holding companies is US Trust Corporation - founded in 1853 and now owned by Bank of America. A recent US Trust Corporate Director and Honorary Trustee was Walter Rothschild. Other directors included Daniel Davison of JP Morgan Chase, Richard Tucker of Exxon Mobil, Daniel Roberts of Citigroup and Marshall Schwartz of Morgan Stanley, see Endnote [x]" - Dean Henderson, Author.In summary, one large self-reinforcing super-entity has a controlling influence over the world economy and tens of thousands of largest corporations of the world. This super-entity operates under the seemingly different tentacles of around 147 mega-corporations, but these mega-corporations are mostly owned by a very small number of mega-financial institutions/ privately-owned mega-banks. These mega-financial institutions/mega-banks are owned and controlled by private banking families. This is why less than 0.001 % of the world's population, i.e., a small number of banking family elites and their networks, own the majority of the world's assets and wealth.
Who owns the mega-banks that own and control the world?
So, we can conclude privately-owned commercial mega-banks own the FED, Blackrock and the other major asset management companies that own most of the world. The dominant players are the banking families that have been operating private banking for generations. As is described in my latest book these dynasties achieved this not by adding more value, but by usurping control of the source of the money creation process, the Federal Reserve, and the worldwide central banking system.
The central banking system exerts vast control over the world economy
"The Bank for International Settlements... operates for the benefit of the global elite, and it is intended to be one of the key cornerstones of the emerging one world economic system.... a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole...The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world's central banks which were themselves private corporations... And that is exactly what we have today... all of us and our national governments are enslaved to debt. This system is governed by the central banks and by the Bank for International Settlements, and it systematically transfers the wealth of the world out of our hands and into the hands of the global elite, see Endnote [xii]." - Michael Snyder, AuthorMy book Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability also describes the following:
How a private banking cartel gained ownership of the world's wealth and resources
Boom-bust-bailout cycles for nations that instigated by the intentional release and contraction of credit. These planned boom-bust-bailout cycles over decades forced many nations into further vast debt, and ensured wealth always flowed upwards to the international bankers. Author Bob Djurdjevic associates these cycles, which have been experienced by many countries, with what he calls the Wall Street dominated New World Order terrorists. In this regard, The creation of banker-influenced international institutional frameworks for globalisation and financial control, include the UN, the IMF, the World Bank, the WEF, the WHO.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 - A private banking coup
The Federal Reserve is an independent, privately-owned corporation
The Federal Reserve central bank (known as simply "The FED") is owned by private commercial banks, the largest of which are Citibank and JPMorgan Chase company. These two banks are part of the empires built by JPMorgan and John D. Rockefeller, who orchestrated the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. The 'Federal Reserve' is actually an independent, privately owned corporation. It consists of twelve regional Federal Reserve banks owned by commercial member banks. Privately-owned banks own the shares of the Federal Reserve. This astounding fact that privately-owned banks own the shares of the Federal Reserve was proven, evidenced and upheld by a US federal circuit court in the case of Lewis v. United States in 1982, see Endnote [xiii], where the court said:
"Each Federal Reserve Bank is a separate corporation owned by commercial banks in its region. The stock-holding commercial banks elect two thirds of each Bank's nine-member board of directors."Bankers rule the world via debt. 1913 to 2019 - a private banking and corporate elite gained control of the world's wealth/resources. 100 years of private banking leaves all nations in vast debt + bankers owning the world.
The end result is the system, or the 'matrix', we all live in and were born into. This system forces people to live in a debt cycle that never ends. The system incessantly promotes an addiction to materialism for the purpose of producing revenues so interest can be paid. Given that debt does not really exist and was created from nothing, the national debt of governments worldwide is a hoax perpetrated by the so-called 'powers that be'. This astounding fact is also explained and evidenced in my book Demonic Economics.
The private central-banks and governments facilitate this worldwide con game, yet we allow these same people to control education, law, media, banking, medicine, etc. We placed our trust in these so-called authorities, and most believe that we must 'pay the piper', and that any punishment or fine we sustain from these authorities is justified and deserved, as if we have no power or minds of our own. This scam or illusion is sometimes known as the 'matrix'. The perpetuation of this myth of corporate institutional authority is detrimental to our true spiritual nature and denies the reality that God is the only true authority.
Mark Keenan, is a former scientist at the UK Government Dept. of Energy and Climate Change, and at the United Nations Environment Division, and author of the books: Transcending the Climate Change Deception Toward Real Sustainability, Demonic Economics, Covid-19 - The Great Deception.Notes
He is a regular contributor to Global Research.
[i] Source: https://data.parliament.uk/DepositedPapers/Files/DEP2019-0718/Green_Finance_Strategy.pdf
[ii] Source: https://theconversation.com/these-three-firms-own-corporate-america-77072#:~:text=Corporate%20American%20monopoly&text=The%20Big%20Three%20%E2%80%93%20seen%20together,Bank%20of%20America%2C%20and%20Citigroup
[iii] Source: https://stockzoa.com/ticker/blk/
[iv] Sources:
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/jpm/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/ms/
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2013/02/26/who-owns-morgan-stanley.aspx
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2013/02/19/who-owns-jpmorgan-chase.aspx
[v] Source: https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2018/blackrock-the-company-that-owns-the-world/
[vi] The study is available at: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0025995#s3
[vii] Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgan_family
[viii] Source: https://www.thenewamerican.com/economy/economics/item/15473-world-bank-insider-blows-whistle-on-corruption-federal-reserve
[ix] Sources: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080
[x] Source: 10K Filings of Fortune 500 Corporations to SEC. 3-91
[xi] Source: http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/who-controls-the-money-an-unelected-unaccountable-central-bank-of-the-world-secretly-does
[xii] Sources: https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-bank-whistleblower-reveals-how-the-global-elite-rule-the-world/5353130
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/
[xiii] See Lewis v United States, Federal Reporter, 2nd Series, Vol. 680, Pages 1239, 1241 (1982) in which a federal circuit court so held.
Featured image is from EcoWatch
This article is a very good summary of the disfunctional world we see today.