While the volcano has been overall relatively calm during the past weeks, a sudden explosion occurred this morning from the southeast summit crater.The eruption lasted about two minutes only and produced a dense brown ash plume that rose a few 100 meters and quickly dispersed to the southwest. No significant changes in volcanic tremor accompanied the event and there has been no official statement from the volcano observatory so far.It is possible that the event did not involve any fresh magma and was driven purely by an internal phreatic explosion as trapped water can interact with hot rocks or residual magma inside the conduit.