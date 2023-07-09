NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Twitter & Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

Show Notes

Remember last week's breathless hot takes on how 'France has fallen'? Well, the urban riots have ended, and you won't believe how: local drug-lords simply called them off, reminding Joe and Niall of the links between the criminal underworld and jihadi-terrorist networks, which are known to overlap via Western intelligence connections.Meanwhile, NATO heads of state are gathering on Russia's border to plot 'full-scale ground war' against the 'rogue state'. Are these people serious? Probably not. Remember, always, that war is a racket.Also in this NewsReal, climate hysteria breaks new records as Western media claims - in unison - that 4 consecutive days last week were the 'hottest days ever', propelling hardcore AGW adherents to new depths of lunacy...01:32:33— 63.6 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK.