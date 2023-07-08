© Archaeology South-East/ UCL



© Archaeology South-East/ UCL



© Archaeology South-East/ UCL



Article Source: UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON news release



*On the Discovery of a Late Acheulean 'Giant' Handaxe from the Maritime Academy, Frindsbury, Kent, Internet Archaeology, 6-Jul-2023. 10.11141/ia.61.6

Researchers at the UCL Institute of Archaeology have discovered some of the largest early prehistoric stone tools in Britain.The excavations, which took place in Kent and were commissioned in advance of development of the Maritime Academy School in Frindsbury, revealed prehistoric artifacts in deep Ice Age sediments preserved on a hillside above the Medway Valley.The researchers, from UCL Archaeology South-East,, outlined in their research, published in Internet Archaeology.Amongst the unearthed artifacts were. Handaxes are stone artefacts which have been chipped, or "knapped," on both sides to produce a symmetrical shape with a long cutting edge. Researchers believe this type of tool was usually held in the hand and may have been. The two largest handaxes found at the Maritime site have a distinctive shape with a long and finely worked pointed tip, and a much thicker base.Senior Archaeologist Letty Ingrey (UCL Institute of Archaeology), said: "We describe these tools as 'giants' when they are over 22cm long and we have two in this size range. The biggest, a colossal. 'Giant handaxes' like this are usually found in the Thames and Medway regions and date from over 300,000 years ago."These handaxesthan other tools, a clear demonstration of strength and skill. While right now, we aren't sure why such large tools were being made,, this site offers a chance to answer these exciting questions."While archaeological finds of this age, including another spectacular 'giant' handaxe, have been found in the Medway Valley before, this is the first time they have been found as part of large-scale excavation, offering the opportunity to glean more insights into the lives of their makers.Dr Matt Pope (UCL Institute of Archaeology), said: "The excavations at the Maritime Academy have given us an incredibly valuable opportunity to study how an entire Ice Age landscape developed over a quarter of a million years ago. A program of scientific analysis, involving specialists from UCL and other UK institutions, will now help us to understand why the site was important to ancient people and how the stone artifacts, including the 'giant handaxes' helped them adapt to the challenges of Ice Age environments."The research team is now working on identifying and studying the recovered artifacts to better understand who created them and what they were used for.Senior Archaeologist Giles Dawkes (UCL Institute of Archaeology) is leading work on a second significant find fromThe team. Though Roman buildings and structures have been extensively excavated, cemeteries have historically been less of a focus for archaeologists and the discovery of this site offers potentially new insights into the burial customs and traditions of both the Romans who lived at the villa, and those in the nearby town of Rochester.Jody Murphy, Director of Education at the Thinking Schools Academy Trust said: "We, at Maritime Academy and the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, feel very lucky to be a part of this phenomenal discovery. We take great pride in our connection to our local community and region, with much of our school identity linked to the history of Medway. We look forward to taking advantage of this unique opportunity to teach our young people about these finds, creating a lasting legacy for those who came before us."