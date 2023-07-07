© Caty Price



A man who handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace and sustained "self inflicted slash injuries" has been arrested.and dressed in a white t-shirt and black cap, locked his left wrist to the iron gate and was threatening to harm himself.Police were forced to clear tourists away from the area on Thursday evening as officers tried to negotiate with the man to "bring the situation to a swift conclusion."The Metropolitan Police said in a statement:a man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and handcuffed himself to them."Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who"London Ambulance Service are also on scene. Police are trying to speak to the man and bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare."