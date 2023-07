The Fourth of July turned out to be another chaotic night in Minneapolis as shocking video shows minors brazenly launching fireworks at police cruisers in the city.WCCO News reports that the incident happened in the middle of the road near Boom Island at about 1:30 am on Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to disperse the reluctant crowd that refused to comply.Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Park Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol were able to restore order around 2 am."Many of you have seen the social media videos that were circulated online last night of a fully-marked Minneapolis Police squad car receiving a barrage of fireworks repeatedly. An MPD officer manning that car exercised professionalism and extreme restraint under those circumstances," O'Hara said.Independent journalist Rebecca Brannon, who was reporting on a similar nearby incident, explained that large groups of individuals were also shooting fireworks at members of the community.Brannon noted the long police response time and questioned the reason for the delay stating, "I'm not sure why police took so long to arrive at Calhoun or the delayed response to 911 calls.""Authorities were mostly all staged on SE University in NE w/ the Police Chief. I had followed them to the Lake about midnight. But residents told me groups had already gathered about 11pm," Brannon said. "I wanted to keep up with the moving car caravan so I could not stay to video more and talk to other residents longer;Video showed police telling a group to "go home," to which the group responded "f*ck off."Brannon captured roaming groups shooting fireworks at each other as they drove around the area.