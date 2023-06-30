PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION

1. Release an ordinary virus (because your GoF abilities suck) - blame it on the Chinese.

bbc news covid lab
2. Euthanise old folk and blame it on the virus.

deaths england chart 1
3. Deny regular early treatment with frontline antibacterials and corticosteroids for those you cannot euthanise.

deaths england chart 2
4. Introduce a "cure" in the form of a "vaccine" which is deadly and blame it on the virus.

deaths england chart 3
5. Slowly, re-allow the use of antivirals - previously admonished as being only for animal use - in addition to the antibacterials and corticosteroids, and let the "vaccine" take the credit.

deaths england chart 4
Prescribing data from: OpenPrescribing.net, Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science, University of Oxford, 2023

Mortality and COVID data from : ONS and Coronavirus Dashboard