© KTSDesign/Science Photo Library/Getty



We've just identified a brand new isotope of the rarest element in our planet's crust."The studies of new nuclei are important for understanding the structure of atomic nuclei and the limits of known matter," says physicist Henna Kokkonen of the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.It only occurs in nature as a sort of stepping stone, a product of the decay of heavier elements that in turn rapidly decays into lighter elements. The most stable isotope of astatine isastatine, which has a half-life of just over 8 hours; most of its isotopes have half-lives less than a few seconds.This is why it's so rare in nature,, no bones about it. But studying it can help us not only understand the element itself, but the deformation of nuclei of different isotopes, and radioactive decay.The research was undertaken using an apparatus called a gas-filled recoil separator, used to run fusion-evaporation experiments. This is when heavy ions are accelerated into target nuclei to fuse into heavier elements, which then decay via the alpha process, ejecting alpha particles consisting of two protons and two neutrons (helium, basically) until they stabilize.The researchers firedstrontium into target silver atoms, and studied the resulting decay products. They weren't looking forastatine, butastatine is what they found."In my thesis, I analyzed experimental data among which the new isotope was found," Kokkonen explains Previously, the most neutron-deficient isotope of the element we knew of wasastatine. The researchers analyzed the new discovery, and compared it to predictions of atomic mass models to see if it can tell us anything new about astatine.It seems pretty consistent with what we know about the element, and alpha decay. The isotope has a half-life of just 1 millisecond, and an energy level of 7,750 kiloelectronvolts, which is fairly normal. The decay was also unhindered, energetically; this just means it was immediate, rather than delayed, which can happen in some radioactive isotopes of heavy elements.Not bad at all for a Master's thesis."During my thesis process and summer internships I got to know the Nuclear Spectroscopy group's work," Kokkonen says . "Now I am very happy to work in the group towards my Ph.D. degree."The findings have been published in Physical Review C