Disaster Management Units (DMU) across the 14 regional corporations were called out today to deal with 14 blown off roofs and 18 fallen trees after gusty winds associated with ongoing adverse weather.The onslaught of heavy downpours brought on by the passage of an active tropical wave led to 27 total reported incidents of street flooding, which had the worst impact on the North West region.The Lady Young Road remained partially blocked as at 3pm due to a fallen tree. Tree cutters were dispatched to ensure the tree's removal.At Camron, Diego Martin field officers were called in to remove a tree that had fallen onto home. Saw operators were dispatched across the San Juan/Laventille area to treat with 15 fallen trees.including Belmont Circular, South Quay, Chacon Street, Wrightson Road, French Street, Colville Street, Mucurapo Road, St Ann's Roundabout, and Hamilton Holder Street.South Quay, City Gate, Maraval, Saddle Road and Sinai Street, Diego Martin were also flooded.In the San Juan/Laventille area, El Socorro at Boundary Road, Maritime Roundabout and near the Courts MegaStore, as well as Santa Cruz, Saddle Road also experienced significant street flooding.As for blown off roofs, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) noted that an HDC building at Pashley Street, Laventille was among those affected. Otherwise, across the region, 12 roofs were blown off.In the North Central region, Chaguanas and surrounding communities were the most significantly impacted.Flooding was reported at Dass Trace, Chaguanas, Goodwill Road, Lendore Village, Enterprise and along the Southern Main Road SMR, Chaguanas.The DMU was dispatched to ascertain the extent of street and flash flooding at Edinburgh 500.The T&T Fire Services were called in to assist at the Durham Hindu School along the Caroni Savannah Road. Lange Park at Central Avenue, Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas and Bynoe Trace, Enterprise Street were also flooded.Power lines were brought down by a fallen tree along Maracas Royal Road near Silver Bridge. One roof was blown off in Charlieville along the Caroni Savannah Road.In the South Central region, four street flooding incidents were confirmed. Scott Street, San Fernando, Chase Village at Southern Main Road near Deosaran's, Couva Main Road and the Southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, near UNICOMER in Freeport were affected by the deluge.In the South West region, street flooding was reported in Union Hall, San Fernando, only.No new incidents were reported in the Eastern region.In Tobago, the Community Emergency Response Team was called in to treat with a report of a fallen tree on Castara Main Road blocking the roadway.The ODPM urged people to remain vigilant and to continue to take the necessary actions to preserve life and property throughout the inclement weather.The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has extended its adverse weather alert until 12pm Wednesday.