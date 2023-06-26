Russian President Vladimir Putin has chastised the organizers of the recent aborted mutiny perpetrated by forces of the PMC Wagner Group, stating that these people betrayed not only their country and their people but also the men whom they duped into participating in this "crime."In a speech delivered today from Kremlin, Putin said that Russia's enemies and the "neo-Nazis in Kiev" along with their Western sponsors wanted the same outcome as the mutiny organizers: an internecine conflict in Russia where Russian soldiers would have been killing each other.He pointed out that the mutiny organizers were well aware of the fact that their mutiny would have been inevitably crushed, and that their actions were ultimately aimed at weakening Russia.At the same time, he stressed that the vast majority of the Wagner Group's soldiers and commanders are "Russian patriots devoted to their people and state," who proved their patriotism "with their courage on the battlefield, liberating Donbass and Novorossiya."Putin thanked all Russian servicemen, law enforcement officers and special services' members who "stood in the way" of the mutineers and "remained faithful" to their duty during this crisis, as well as members of the Wagner Group who did not participate in the mutiny.The Russian president also expressed his gratitude to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for "his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation."Putin did add, however, that it was the "consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role" in resolving this crisis.