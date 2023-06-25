A woman was killed and a man was left in critical condition from a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday morning, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.Officers responded to the area after reports of a dog attack in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte. When officers arrived at the area, they found a dog attacking a man, later identified as Sam Sanches Jr., 53, in the backyard of a house on Calle Del Norte. Officers then killed the dog and provided first aid before emergency medical assistance arrived, according to a police news release.Sanches was taken to Banner Medical Center where he remained in critical condition from his injuries, according to the news release.Police also found a woman, later identified as Helene Jackson, 84, who was attacked by a dog in the alley behind the house on Calle Del Norte. Police say another dog returned to the same yard where the first dog attack happened. That dog was also killed by police, according to the news release.Police also said Jackson's dog was found dead in the alley where she was located at the time of the dog attack. They did not specify how her dog was killed, according to the news release.The three dead dogs were taken in by the Sierra Vista Police Department's Animal Control Office for further investigation, according to the news release.The investigation was ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about the attacks to contact Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.