It's not who the President is, it's who controlling the wallet of the President." "Who's that?" she asks. "The Hedge Funds, BlackRock, the banks. These guys run the world.BlackRock don't want people to notice them:
..you take a big f- ton of money and then you can start to buy people. Obviously we have this system in place. First, there's the senators. These guys are f***ing cheap. You got ten grand? You can buy a senator.
"BlackRock don't want to be in the news. They don't want people to talk about them. They don't want to be anywhere on the radar.""Why not?" she asks.
I don't know ... I suspect because it's easier to do things when people aren't thinking about it.What kind of things are easier to do in the dark? Things other people won't like.
News - he says, is propaganda. If you hear it on the news, do the opposite. If Jim Kramer says buy, you should sell. He's an inverse indicator...
Volatility creates opportunity to do business.
War is really f** good for business.
As I've written before, there's a reason everything seems to be going off the rails simultaneously: It's fed by a dark bubble.
Vast amounts of "money printing" via low interest rates and easy loans mean the rich get richer, and pools of wealth equivalent to whole nations falls under the control of just one or two men. When men with trillions of dollars in their pockets can "do favours" for politicians, who in turn do favours for them, no wonder the politicians don't care much what the voters think.
Don't wait for the receipts. Ask the question: If a few men had this kind of power, hypothetically, what would stop them using it?
h/t ColA