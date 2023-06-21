ORIGINAL:

Aransas County Sheriff's Office officials have identified 40-year-old Lewis Flores as the man who was killed in the dog attack on Tuesday morning.Officials added that they were on Monkey Road when they discovered Flores being attacked."When the Deputy approached, they turned their aggression to the officer who fired and believes he struck one of the dogs," a release from the ACSO states. "All the animals fled the location, and officers began CPR in an effort to revive him. EMS made the location and took over the medical attention for the victim."The release states that animal control took some of the animals in that location. Officials added the animal that officials believe was shot has not been found."Anyone with information is asked to call 361-729-2222 and asked to speak to an investigator. Also, if residents in the area of Corpus Christi Street and Monkey Road see two dogs roaming the area, light tan in color and one, a mixed breed darker color, please call the Dispatch Center so Deputies can attempt to catch them with Animal Control," Sheriff Bill Mills stated in a release.A Coastal Bend man was attacked early Tuesday morning by a pack of dogs and later died from his injuries, Aransas County Sheriff's Department officials said.According to Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills, police were called to the 1000 block of S. San Antonio Street in Rockport just after 5:01 a.m.When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown man with severe injuries.Mills said at least three dogs attacked the victim, but he was not able to confirm the exact number of dogs in the pack."We have identified who we believe the owner is. The investigation is still premature," Mills said.Officials said the Aransas County Sheriff's Office is investigating this attack, but no other information was released.