At first light, storm chaser Brandon Clement got a view of devastated areas of Louin, Mississippi after a deadly suspected tornado hit Sunday night.

Severe thunderstorms continued to pound the South on Monday after an EF-3 tornado turned deadly near Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night.

Extensive damage was reported in Louin, and videos from the area after the tornado touched down around 11:40 p.m. CDT show buildings that were destroyed, trees snapped like toothpicks and vehicles obliterated by the storm's ferocious winds.

Officials at the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down late Sunday into Monday. Survey teams are assessing the damage in Smith and Jasper counties, where they found damage consistent with an EF-3 twister in Louin.



A tornado appeared to touch down in Walton County, Florida, where a large funnel was captured on video near Sandestin late Monday morning.

Walton County Emergency Management said in a tweet Monday afternoon that it was assessing the damage and would share further information once the assessments were completed.

Monday afternoon, a tornado in Moss Point, Mississippi, downed trees and power lines. Drivers reported that most side roads near and around downtown were blocked. Video shows damaged buildings and debris spread across a neighborhood.



The NWS also issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Baldwin and Mobile Counties in Alabama. The NWS estimates over a foot of rain fell in areas in just six hours.

Ankle-deep water flowed through a home under construction in Fairhope, Alabama.


Power outages linger in South after weekend storms

Almost 200,000 remained without power in Oklahoma on Monday evening after severe weather swept through the region over the weekend. In Texas, almost 80,000 were still without power.

Over 70,000 homes and businesses were out of power across Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.