NETRAKONA: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Kendua Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Arju Mia, 25, a resident of Sat Baruka Village under Sandikona Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck the young man in the morning while he was taking bath in a pond next to his house, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station (PS) Ali Hossain confirmed the incident.PANCHAGARH: A man was killed by lightning strike in the Karatoya River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, 60, son of late Najib Uddin, a resident of Khekipara area under Satmera Union in the upazila. He was a stone trader by profession.According to local sources, a streak of thunderbolt struck on Yusuf while he was fishing in the river in the morning amid rain, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Satmera Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rabiul Islam Robi confirmed the incident.RAJSHAHI: A college student was killed after being struck by lightning while he was taking bath on the rooftop of a building in Hetemkha area in the city on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sahabul, son of Nurul Islam of Bhaturia Village under Mohanpur Upazila in the district. He was a student of Masters' final year at Rajshahi CollegeLocal sources said Sahabul went to the rooftop of a hostel, named 'Rater Maya', for bathing at around 5 pm. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, which left the youth critically injured.Shahabul's fellows and locals rescued him and took to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.Boalia PS OC Sahrawardy Hossain confirmed the incident.NAOGAON: Four people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two upazilas of the district on Saturday.The incidents occurred in Patnitala and Porsha upazilas of the district in the afternoon.The deceased were identified as Khademul Islam, 40, Motahar Hossain, 32, Masud Hossain, 25, residents of Patnitala Upazila; and Azizul Haque, 65, son of late Tasir Uddin Mandal, a resident of Nitpur Sohati Village under Porsha Upazila in the district.Patnitala PS OC Palash Chandra Debnath confirmed the death of three people in Patnitala Upazila.He said the three persons were killed by lightning strikes while they were working at separate fields in the afternoon.Quoting the deceased's family members, Porsha PS OC Jahurul Haque said a lightning struck on Azizul while he was returning home along with his cows from a field in the area in the afternoon amid rain. He died on the spot, the OC added.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The incident took place in Jagchhara Koyel Bari area under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Ripon Kalindi, 27, son of Naresh Kalindi, a resident of the area.Local UP Member Mitun Sing Rawtia said thunderbolt struck on Ripon at noon on his house yard, which left him critically injured.The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, the UP member added.Besides, at least seven others were also injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in the upazila on Saturday.