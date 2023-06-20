© Christa Heath

There have been reports of a potential tornado touchdown in the areas of Sandestin and Mack Bayou in South Walton



Damage assessments are in progress and the severity of impacts will be shared following our reports

Video shows a large funnel Monday morning in Miramar Beach.WEAR News received videos of the funnel that formed around 11:30 a.m. It could be seen from areas of Okaloosa and Walton counties.The National Weather Service has initially reported it as a waterspout moving onshore.It is unclear at this time if the funnel moved onshore, making it a tornado.Walton County Emergency Management said Monday afternoon it is heading to the impact area to perform damage assessments in Miramar Beach.According to Walton County EMA:WEAR News also received video from Jayna Richardson Stikeleather showing high winds ripping limbs from trees as she drove through Destin during Monday morning's storms. This was around the same time the large funnel formed in the area.