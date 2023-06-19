House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Thursday that he expects there is evidence of at least $20-$30 million being made in illegal payments by foreign nationals to the Biden family.Appearing on Fox Business, Comer stated "We have more bank records coming in but we're gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we'll get up to $20-$30 million.""I can assure you: there is more money that we're going to be able to identify, that was transferred between foreign nationals in other countries and the Biden family," Comer further emphasised, addingWatch:Full interview:Meanwhile, Biden himself snapped at New York Post reporter Steven Nelson Thursday when he opened a line of questioning on the matter...