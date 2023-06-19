biden bribes
House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Thursday that he expects there is evidence of at least $20-$30 million being made in illegal payments by foreign nationals to the Biden family.

Appearing on Fox Business, Comer stated "We have more bank records coming in but we're gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we'll get up to $20-$30 million."

He further noted that it is becoming clear that the Bidens potentially engaged in bribery, influence peddling, and money laundering.

"This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions," Comer added.

"They know there's something wrong here. They know all the allegations have merit, because of where Joe Biden was, because of what we've seen on tape before, where Joe Biden bragged about firing that prosecutor," he added,

"They know that this family created these shell companies. They know this family was money-laundering, they were profiting off Joe Biden's influence," Comer asserted, adding "The media knows that - they're just not covering it."

"I can assure you: there is more money that we're going to be able to identify, that was transferred between foreign nationals in other countries and the Biden family," Comer further emphasised, adding "I think, eventually, the mainstream media will turn on Joe Biden and start asking the real questions: 'What did your family do to receive all this money?'"

Watch:


Full interview:


Meanwhile, Biden himself snapped at New York Post reporter Steven Nelson Thursday when he opened a line of questioning on the matter...


Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News