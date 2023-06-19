© Russia's Federal Security Service



The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it intercepted a Ukrainian plot to stage terrorist attacks against the leadership of Russia's newly incorporated Zaporozhye Region.the FSB said in a statement on Monday.The FSB said it was able to identify a GUR operative, who supervised a group of agents recruited by him from among residents of Zaporozhye Region., it added."The direct perpetrator [of the planned attacks] was identified, an accomplice was detained, the means of committing crimes were seized, and channels of undercover communications and methods of financing were established," the statement read.Criminal cases on terrorism and illegal possession of explosives have been launched against, according to the FSB.Zaporozhye Region became part of Russia last October, together Kherson Region and the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.There have been numerous attempts to target officials of various levels in the four territories since the stat of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. Several people have been killed or wounded in them, but Russia's security agencies say most of the plots have been foiled.