A large waterspout was seen swirling next to the I-10 Twin Span Bridge in New Orleans, Louisiana, as scattered storms moved through the region, on Sunday, June 18. Garrett Foster told Storyful he was driving towards the city with his partner when they spotted the confirmed waterspout near Lake Borgne."Half way into the I-10 Twin Span Bridge right outside of New Orleans, [my partner and I] looked to our left and saw a ginormous waterspout heading our way," Foster told Storyful. "We looked at each other in disbelief and contemplated whether or not we should be worried and what we would do if the waterspout hit us," he said. "We ended up putting the pedal to the metal and racing off the bridge safe and sound... We hope everyone else who was on that bridge made it home safely."