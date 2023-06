Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder of collapsed FTX Crypto exchange and the second biggest Democrat donor in the 2022 midterms, had several charges against him dropped by the feds.Crypto giant FTX went bankrupt last year, losing billions and wrecking the lives of thousands of crypto investors.In January, Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to all eight counts related to the sudden collapse of his crypto Ponzi scheme.On Tuesday, SBF pleaded not guilty in New York to eight charges related to the collapse of his former crypto exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research.SBF was indicted on eight counts, including the following charges:The FTX attorney testified that the FTX co-founder used a secret backdoor to launder money to Alameda Research, a sister company.SBF's ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellis, admitted she and Sam Bankman-Fried conspired to mislead FTX investors and customers.However, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday they would drop several charges against SBF.ABC reported "Severing those counts seems to be appropriate given the developments in the Bahamas this week," the prosecutor, Nathan Rehn, said.As Tekedia noted:Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong had this prediction for SBF:"SBF is going to walk. Just watch."