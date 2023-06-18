Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has rebuffed international calls to repeal the country's recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, insisting that no amount of intimidation will persuade his government to do so."The signing is finished,Museveni said in a statement after a meeting with members of his National Resistance Movement (NRM) party on Wednesday.Kampala has attracted widespread criticism and received threats of sanctions from Western nations and human rights organizations following the president's signing of what activists call one of the most severe anti-LGBTQ laws in the world.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday thatand others for human rights violations. It came after President Joeand called for its repeal, adding that the US would assess the law's impact on all aspects of its engagement with Kampala.However, President Museveni has insisted that the anti-homosexuality law is necessary to protect the human race byMuseveni said LGBTQ people who "violently grab some children" and rape them will be killed.He further urged lawmakers and all Ugandans to remain firm and fight for his cause. "If you are fighting for the right cause, there's no force which can defeat you," he added.The Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023