Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley, West Virginia
Fri, 16 Jun 2023 10:48 UTC
According to Beckley police, Robert Showalter, 71, was sitting with a neighbor on his porch on Wilson Street when he fell unconscious. The neighbor reported to police that he ran next door to get a phone to call 911. When Beckley firefighters and EMS arrived on scene, police said they found what appeared to be a pit bull type breed belonging to Showalter latching onto his throat. They called for police backup and when a Beckley Police officer arrived at the home, he shot and killed the dog to stop the attack.
Beckley Police said Showalter was taken to an area hospital where staff attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
Beckley Police, Beckley Fire, and EMS all responded.
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.
When Beckley firefighters and EMS arrived on scene, police said they found what appeared to be a pit bull type breed belonging to Showalter...
The best I can tell we are still very much "slaves" in the feudal system we are "birthed" into, most have no idea let alone who their master is....
They (Russians-approx. RV) instead of three lines, nine lines will be dug up, and even the American army will not take it, " he concluded. Though...
This can be interpreted in different ways ... Assessing the image first, Billy boy does not look very confident and domineering - quite the...
I’m very surprised that no one’s pointing this out. Here is a list of rules and guidelines on American flag etiquette and the U.S. Flag Code....