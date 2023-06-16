fireball
The bright fireball in this video was recorded on June 11, at 1:54 local time (equivalent to 23:54 universal time on June 10). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 67,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 104 km over the sea, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 74 km over the Mediterranean.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).